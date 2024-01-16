NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints has announced that it has parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael, Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell and Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns.
“I would like to thank Pete, Bob and Kodi for their service to the New Orleans Saints and to this coaching staff These types of decisions are never easy to come to, but are necessary as we move forward.”
“I would especially like to thank Pete for his contributions to this staff for 18 seasons. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the job he has done and as a colleague.”Head Coach Dennis Allen
