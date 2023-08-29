METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have announced their 53-man roster that includes nine total rookies, all seven from this year’s draft class plus two undrafted rookie specialists in kicker Blake Grupe and punter Lou Hedley.

Blake Grupe, K

Lou Hedley, P

The Saints cut 8 players, including notable veterans in linebacker Jaylon Smith and cornerback Bradley Roby. Head coach Dennis Allen said there is a chance that Smith could be back in New Orleans, but that cutting Roby was extremely difficult.

Second-year training camp standout Alontae Taylor is expected to fill Roby’s role as the Saints’ slot corner.

Alontae Taylor, CB

Zach Wood, Long Snapper

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts