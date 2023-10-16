NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints linebacker Demario Davis spoke with media, during the team’s weekly, Monday press conference.

New Orleans held the Houston Texans to 297 total offensive yards, but the Saints’ defense was displeased with its performance.

The Texans rushed for 90 yards in the first half, and Houston rookie quarterback CJ Stroud orchestrated two touchdown drives before halftime.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this story to hear Davis break down the team’s first-half defensive struggles.

