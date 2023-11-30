NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints’ Thursday injury report featured three defensive starters who did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive end Cam Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) did not practice again according to the Thursday injury report.

The Saints defense is coming off an uncharacteristic showing against Atlanta where they allowed a season-high 228 yards rushing in Sunday’s 24-15 loss. The Saints’ run defense has dipped to 23rd in the NFL. In their last five games, they’re surrendering an average of 157 yards to opposing backfields.

Sunday, the Saints will face a Detroit Lions offense with the sixth-best rushing attack in the NFL.

The Detroit duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs has combined for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Each is averaging around five yards per carry.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion protocol), kicker Blake Grupe (groin), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-rest/knee), and center Eric McCoy (shoulder) were limited at practice for the second day in a row.

The Lions are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Saints in week 13.

The two will meet at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

