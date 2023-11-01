NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seven players were limited and two others did not practice Wednesday ahead of the New Orleans Saints matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring) and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (illness) did not practice today according to the Saints Wednesday injury report.

Wide Receiver Michael Thomas (rest/illness), offensive lineman Andrus Peat (ankle), tight end Taysom Hill (hip), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), tackle James Hurst (ankle), and linebacker Demario Davis (knee) were all limited at practice.

Safety Marcus Maye (illness) was also listed on Wednesday’s injury report but was a full participant.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears Sunday at noon.

The Saints enter week nine an 8.5-point favorite.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts