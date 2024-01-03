NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six players did not practice, and five others were limited Wednesday ahead of the New Orleans Saints rematch with Atlanta.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (chest), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee), tackle Landon Young (knee), and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (concussion) did not practice.

Running back Kendre Miller (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), center Erik McCoy (foot), wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) were limited according to the Wednesday injury report.

Turner is still on Injured Reserve.

The New Orleans Saints close out the 2023 regular season Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

In week 12, the Falcons bested the black and gold, 24-15 in a game the Saints totaled 440 yards of offense with no touchdowns to show for it.

The rematch is set for noon at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints open as 3-point favorites.

