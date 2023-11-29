NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints begin practice for their week 13 matchup against Detroit without five starters at practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Cam Jordan (back), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) did not practice according to the Wednesday injury report.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion protocol), tight end Jimmy Graham (NIR/Rest), kicker Blake Grupe (groin), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-rest/knee), and center Eric McCoy (shoulder) were limited at practice.

Olave exited their week 12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion after catching 7 passes for 114 yards.

The Saints offense accrued over 440 yards of offense but were 0/5 in the red zone with two turnovers and two costly penalties in the red area.

They fell to the Falcons, 24-15, and to second place in the NFC South standings.

Red zone struggles continue to be an issue for the Saints offense who is 29th in red zone scoring, converting on just 42.5% of their trips.

Sunday, the Saints play the Detroit Lions who have a top-ten defense but have surrendered an average of 31 points to their last three opponents. That includes a 29-22 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints and Lions will meet at Noon on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. Detroit opens as 4-point favorites over the Black and Gold.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts