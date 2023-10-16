NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with media Monday, following the team’s third loss of the year.

The New Orleans Saints record dropped down to .500 on the year again, after losing 20-13 at the Houston Texans in week six.

The Black and Gold allowed 20 points for only the second time all year, but the offense continued its inconsistencies: totaling a season high 430 total yards of offense, while going 0/3 in the red zone.

Click the video to hear Allen’s full comments on Sunday’s loss and his initial thoughts on Thursday night’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

