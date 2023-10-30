METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen held his weekly, Monday press conference on Oct. 30, recapping the Black and Gold’s 38-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in week eight.

The Saints’ 38 points were a new season-high, and the offense also finished with its best rushing performance of the season: 161 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Defensively, New Orleans’ recent trend of slow starts continued. The Colts scored 20 points in the first two quarters; something Coach Allen took responsibility for from a preparation standpoint.

Click the video to watch Allen’s full presser.

