Saints face ‘frenemy’ in Panthers QB Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The time has come for Teddy Bridgewater to go back to the city where he rehabilitated his NFL career and try to beat the team that helped him do it.

Bridgewater made two starts in the Superdome last year during his 5-0 run as a fill-in starter for then-injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Another win in New Orleans for Bridgewater on Sunday will move the Carolina Panthers ahead of the Saints in the NFC South.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says Bridgewater remains a friend, but also is an enemy and adds that he “can’t wait to hit him.”