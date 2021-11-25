Saints defense will carry the load against Bills on Thanksgiving

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints will face a 6-4 Buffalo Bills team with one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Josh Allen thrives against man coverage. He’s thrown eight touchdowns when facing man-to-man, but he’s not only good in the air, Allen can run too.

“He is (Allen) playing (at an) extremely high level, a very talented individual, (has) a strong arm, can make all the throws. These past couple of years he’s really been dominating the league and his athleticism is remarkable as well. He is not (immobile), though he can stay in the pocket and beat you with his arm, he also can keep plays alive. He can run out in space. He’s not a quarterback that’s looking to go down the slide. (He’s) a very dynamic quarterback,” said veteran linebacker Demario Davis.

Allen has over 2800 yards of offense and 21 touchdowns in just this season. A key element in winning for New Orleans will be shutting him down.