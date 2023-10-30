METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson spoke to the media Monday, Oct. 30, discussing the defense’s performance versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy scored 20 first-half points against the Black and Gold, but once again, the Saints rebounded in the second half, allowing only seven points in the final two quarters and sacking Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew twice.

Granderson recorded one of the sacks and ended week eight with six tackles and three quarterback hits.

Click the video to hear Granderson’s full comments on Sunday’s win.

