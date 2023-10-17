NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods spoke with media on Tuesday, October 17th, addressing New Orleans’ first-half defensive struggles in week six.

The Black and Gold allowed the Houston Texans to rush for 90 yards and score 17 in the first half. Even though the defense bounced back in the final two quarters, holding Houston to only three points, the Saints couldn’t get out of a hole the team dug itself into.

New Orleans will face an even better offense Thursday night, when Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars step into the Superdome. The Jaguars ranked five spots higher than the Texans scoring the football, coming in at 10th in the league in week seven.

Click the video to hear Coach Woods’ thoughts on both the loss at Houston and facing Jacksonville’s offense.

