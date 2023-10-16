NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Saints are coming down from a loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Coach Dennis Allen along with Quarter Derek Carr and Linebacker Demario Davis, will hold a press conference to recap the game.

WGNO’s Jared Joseph was live at the Saints practice facility as they discussed the loss and look ahead to week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories