NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen held a conference on Monday, Nov. 6 to recap the team’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Allen, guard James Hurst and safety Marcus Maye talked about how the team can improve heading into week 10.

New Orleans beat the Bears 24-17, after forcing five turnovers and sacking Chicago rookie quarterback Tyson Dagent twice.

The Saints’ next game will be at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12.

