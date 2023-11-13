METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor spoke with media Monday, Nov. 13, detailing how the second-year corner plans to spend his bye week and trying to explain the issues plaguing New Orleans’ defense.

The defense continues its trend of slow first-half starts with strong second-half performances, but the week 10 matchup at the Minnesota Vikings was a situation the Black and Gold could not overcome.

New Orleans allowed Minnesota to score 24 first-half points, including three straight touchdown drives to end the second quarter.

Habitually, the Black and Gold rebounded after halftime and held the Vikings to only three points, but the Vikings’ damage was already done.

The Saints attempted to mount a comeback and scored 16 points between the second and third quarters, but quarterback Derek Carr was carted off the field with a shoulder injury and had a concussion evaluation.

All those factors lead to the team’s fifth loss in 10 games in 2023.

Click the video to hear Taylor’s full thoughts on the defense and his plans during the bye week.

