METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Saints center Erik McCoy spoke with media Monday, October 23rd, about the Black and Gold offensive struggles and how things will need to change moving forward.

“I think the time of figuring things out is over. We need to be finding the solutions,” McCoy said.

The offensive line has been a bright spot amid the two-game losing streak, allowing a season-low one sack on quarterback Derek Carr on a season-high 55 pass attempts. Three offensive lineman stepped into their first starts of the season versus Jacksonville, during the Thursday night loss.

Click the video for the center’s full comments during the presser.

