NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves Tuesday, Aug. 29. It was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following eight players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College Ryan Connelly LB 6-2 234 27 4 Wisconsin J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 255 30 5 Pittsburgh Jesse James TE 6-7 261 29 9 Penn State Storm Norton T 6-7 317 29 4 Toledo Bradley Roby CB 5-11 194 31 10 Ohio State Jaylon Smith LB 6-2 240 28 7 Notre Dame Ty Summers LB 6-1 241 27 5 TCU Darrel Williams RB 5-11 224 28 6 LSU

Saints announce 26 cuts.

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College Johnathan Abram S 6-0 205 26 5 Mississippi State Nick Anderson LB 5-11 230 23 R Tulane Kawaan Baker WR 6-1 215 25 1 South Alabama Jake Bargas FB 6-2 250 26 1 North Carolina Lynn Bowden Jr. WR 6-1 204 25 3 Kentucky Jerron Cage DL 6-2 305 24 R Ohio State Shaq Davis WR 6-5 215 23 R South Carolina State Prince Emili DT 6-2 300 24 1 Pennsylvania Mark Evans II OL 6-4 295 23 R Arkansas-Pine Bluff Chuck Filiaga G 6-6 321 25 R Minnesota Adrian Frye DB 6-0 205 24 R Texas Tech Blake Gillikin P 6-2 196 25 3 Penn State Jack Heflin DT 6-3 304 25 2 Iowa Anthony Johnson DB 6-2 205 24 R Virginia Lewis Kidd OL 6-6 311 25 2 Montana State Jontrae Kirklin WR 6-0 184 24 1 LSU Tommy Kraemer G 6-6 316 25 3 Notre Dame Lucas Krull TE 6-6 260 24 1 Pittsburgh Niko Lalos DE 6-5 270 26 2 Dartmouth Ellis Merriweather RB 6-2 225 24 R Massachusetts Smoke Monday S 6-3 199 23 2 Auburn Anthony Orji LB 6-2 230 22 R Vanderbilt Kyle Phillips DE 6-4 277 26 4 Tennessee Alex Pihlstrom OL 6-6 305 23 R Illinois Troy Pride DB 5-11 193 25 3 Notre Dame Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 27 3 Oregon

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts