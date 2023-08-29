NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves Tuesday, Aug. 29. It was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following eight players:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|6-2
|234
|27
|4
|Wisconsin
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|6-3
|255
|30
|5
|Pittsburgh
|Jesse James
|TE
|6-7
|261
|29
|9
|Penn State
|Storm Norton
|T
|6-7
|317
|29
|4
|Toledo
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|5-11
|194
|31
|10
|Ohio State
|Jaylon Smith
|LB
|6-2
|240
|28
|7
|Notre Dame
|Ty Summers
|LB
|6-1
|241
|27
|5
|TCU
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|5-11
|224
|28
|6
|LSU
Saints announce 26 cuts.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|6-0
|205
|26
|5
|Mississippi State
|Nick Anderson
|LB
|5-11
|230
|23
|R
|Tulane
|Kawaan Baker
|WR
|6-1
|215
|25
|1
|South Alabama
|Jake Bargas
|FB
|6-2
|250
|26
|1
|North Carolina
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|6-1
|204
|25
|3
|Kentucky
|Jerron Cage
|DL
|6-2
|305
|24
|R
|Ohio State
|Shaq Davis
|WR
|6-5
|215
|23
|R
|South Carolina State
|Prince Emili
|DT
|6-2
|300
|24
|1
|Pennsylvania
|Mark Evans II
|OL
|6-4
|295
|23
|R
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Chuck Filiaga
|G
|6-6
|321
|25
|R
|Minnesota
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|6-0
|205
|24
|R
|Texas Tech
|Blake Gillikin
|P
|6-2
|196
|25
|3
|Penn State
|Jack Heflin
|DT
|6-3
|304
|25
|2
|Iowa
|Anthony Johnson
|DB
|6-2
|205
|24
|R
|Virginia
|Lewis Kidd
|OL
|6-6
|311
|25
|2
|Montana State
|Jontrae Kirklin
|WR
|6-0
|184
|24
|1
|LSU
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|6-6
|316
|25
|3
|Notre Dame
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|6-6
|260
|24
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Niko Lalos
|DE
|6-5
|270
|26
|2
|Dartmouth
|Ellis Merriweather
|RB
|6-2
|225
|24
|R
|Massachusetts
|Smoke Monday
|S
|6-3
|199
|23
|2
|Auburn
|Anthony Orji
|LB
|6-2
|230
|22
|R
|Vanderbilt
|Kyle Phillips
|DE
|6-4
|277
|26
|4
|Tennessee
|Alex Pihlstrom
|OL
|6-6
|305
|23
|R
|Illinois
|Troy Pride
|DB
|5-11
|193
|25
|3
|Notre Dame
|Calvin Throckmorton
|OL
|6-5
|309
|27
|3
|Oregon
