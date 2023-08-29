NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves Tuesday, Aug. 29. It was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following eight players:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Ryan ConnellyLB6-2234274Wisconsin
J.P. HoltzTE6-3255305Pittsburgh
Jesse JamesTE6-7261299Penn State
Storm NortonT6-7317294Toledo
Bradley RobyCB5-111943110Ohio State
Jaylon SmithLB6-2240287Notre Dame
Ty SummersLB6-1241275TCU
Darrel WilliamsRB5-11224286LSU

Saints announce 26 cuts.

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExp.College
Johnathan AbramS6-0205265Mississippi State
Nick AndersonLB5-1123023RTulane
Kawaan BakerWR6-1215251South Alabama
Jake BargasFB6-2250261North Carolina
Lynn Bowden Jr.WR6-1204253Kentucky
Jerron CageDL6-230524ROhio State
Shaq DavisWR6-521523RSouth Carolina State
Prince EmiliDT6-2300241Pennsylvania
Mark Evans IIOL6-429523RArkansas-Pine Bluff
Chuck FiliagaG6-632125RMinnesota
Adrian FryeDB6-020524RTexas Tech
Blake GillikinP6-2196253Penn State
Jack HeflinDT6-3304252Iowa
Anthony JohnsonDB6-220524RVirginia
Lewis KiddOL6-6311252Montana State
Jontrae KirklinWR6-0184241LSU
Tommy KraemerG6-6316253Notre Dame
Lucas KrullTE6-6260241Pittsburgh
Niko LalosDE6-5270262Dartmouth
Ellis MerriweatherRB6-222524RMassachusetts
Smoke MondayS6-3199232Auburn
Anthony OrjiLB6-223022RVanderbilt
Kyle PhillipsDE6-4277264Tennessee
Alex PihlstromOL6-630523RIllinois
Troy PrideDB5-11193253Notre Dame
Calvin ThrockmortonOL6-5309273Oregon

