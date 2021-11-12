Saints 3 Keys to Win vs Titans

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

METAIRIE, LA. – Three keys to defeating the Tennessee Titans. First key, as head coach Sean Payton says, pay attention to detail. It’s all the little things your team has to do to have a chance to win.

Second key: Figure out how to shut down the Titans defense. Tennessee comes into Sunday’s game with momentum. The defense as a whole had five sacks and four tackles for a loss last weekend against the Rams.

Third and final key: The Saints need to adjust to the quarterback’s style. It is challenging when there is a change like the Saints are experiencing. Naturally, it will affect other positions such as the wide receivers or tight ends. Last weekend the Saints had five dropped balls in the first half, so just making sure they’re getting accustomed to who is behind center.