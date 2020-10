NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to intercept a pass intended for Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball while being tackled by Jeremy Chinn #21 and Troy Pride Jr. #25 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being chased by C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers grabs the facemask of Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Marquez Callaway #12 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball while being tackled by Eli Apple #20 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after beating the Carolina Panthers 27-24 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball while being tackled by Tahir Whitehead #52 and Trenton Cannon #36 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being tackled by Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being tackled by David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Jared Cook #87 and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fuquarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball while being tackled by Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints catches a touchdown pass while being guarded by Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints catches a touchdown pass while being guarded by Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints leads a huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints argues a call with a referee in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints took home a big win in the Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in front of a hometown crowd of just 3,000 fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback rushed for another score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Take a look at some of the best moments from the game.