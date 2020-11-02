Photos: Saints take down the Bears in overtime

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints battled it out with the Chicago Bears to muscle out a win in overtime.
Will Lutz came through with a big field goal to seal the win after missing a kick attempt earlier in the game.
Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 26-23 on Sunday. Alvin Kamara joined Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in NFL history with 50 or more receptions in each of his first four seasons.
The Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at 8:20 p.m.