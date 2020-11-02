Photos: Saints take down the Bears in overtime

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints makes the game winning field goal against the Chicago Bears in overtime at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Saints defeated the Bears 26-23.. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints in overtime at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints interferes with a catch attempt by Jimmy Graham #80 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Chicago Bears stiff arms P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints on a kickoff in the second half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown with Drew Brees #9 and Austin Carr #80 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw in front of Erik McCoy #78 of the New Orleans Saints and Bilal Nichols #98 of the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears with Austin Carr #80 and Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints during play against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball past Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears and Tre’Quan Smith #10 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears after is sacked by Sheldon Rankins #98, Marcus Davenport #92 and Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears after a sack by Marcus Davenport #92 of the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints makes a pass reception against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints makes a pass reception against Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against John Jenkins #90 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball off against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Allen Robinson II #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a touchdown pass reception in front of Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball against P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints battled it out with the Chicago Bears to muscle out a win in overtime.

Will Lutz came through with a big field goal to seal the win after missing a kick attempt earlier in the game.

Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 26-23 on Sunday. Alvin Kamara joined Matt Forte and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs in NFL history with 50 or more receptions in each of his first four seasons.

The Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at 8:20 p.m.