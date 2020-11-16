Photos: Saints pull off big win against 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The Saints held on against the 49ers yesterday for a big win despite losing Drew Brees with what the team calls a rib injury.

Brees was sacked in the second quarter and pummeled to the ground by 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Street was assessed a roughing the passer penalty.

The Saints also lost starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the third quarter to an oblique injury. Tight end Josh Hill and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith also left the game with injuries. Smith suffered a concussion on an incomplete pass in the second quarter.

Take a look at some of the best moments from the game.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate following a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Marquez Callaway #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with his teammates during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Marquez Callaway #12, Craig Robertson #52, and P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Kendrick Bourne #84 of the San Francisco 49ers and Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints battle for the ball during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to break a tackle from Kerry Hyder #92 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to attempt a pass during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Nick Mullens #4 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts to avoid being tackled by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints attempts a pass during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is sacked during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball following an interception during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 and Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints look on from the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks the sidelines during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints prepares to take the snap during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following a play during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: David Onyemata #93, Malcolm Roach #97, and Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate following a fourth and one stop during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Emmanuel Moseley #41 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts to tackle Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints works for extra yardage during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints breaks a tackle from Daniel Heim #88 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Ross Dwelley #82 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass against Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts to gain extra yardage during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)