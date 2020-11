NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson hugs Taysom Hill #7 of the Saints before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Taysom Hill lead the New Orleans Saints to a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons in his first start as an NFL quarterback.

Hill ran for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards. The Saints defense sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan eight times for a 24-9 route of division rivals the Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints makes the catch for the first down as Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons defends in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is sacked by Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates Cameron Jordan #94 and Marcus Williams #43 after sacked Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his 3 yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes the ball in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his first down catch as Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons defends in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints congratulates Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons knocks the ball from Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints to force the fumble in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate his touchdown with teammates Adam Trautman #82 in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints intercepts a pass in the end zone from Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons as teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints assists in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown after a 3 yard run as Ricardo Allen #37 of the Atlanta Falcons makes the tackle in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes as Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons pressures in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate Kwon Alexander #58 after Jordan sacked quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Brandon Powell #15 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball as Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New Orleans Saints defends in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints encourages his teammates before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks on the field during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brees has broken ribs and will not play in today’s game. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints take on the Broncos next, at 3:05 p.m. on November 29.