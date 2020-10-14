Payton talks Saints defensive struggles: ‘The numbers aren’t a coincidence’

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – As the Saints head into the bye week, defensively many things need to get corrected.

Through week five, red zone defense has been a weakness for New Orleans, as well as defending on third down which they were able to make some strides in holding the Los Angeles Chargers to just 8 of 17 conversions Monday night.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis gave an interesting scenario for how they are going to get those things corrected.

