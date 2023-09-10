NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The day so many New Orleans Saints fans have been waiting for is now here!

Fans danced around Champions Square to kick off the first game of the season.

They say they couldn’t imagine being any other place on Saints Sunday, pumped for the start of the NFL season.

“We are die-hard Saints fans every season. Every season, even last season, and this season we are ready to go. A lot of hope,” says Brittany Maywalt.

“I’m always a die-hard Saints fan. Once it’s in my blood, I love my Saints. So, every week, I wear a different costume. Today is disco seventies,” says Greer Griffin.

And which player is their favorite?

“Micheal Thomas. He is the best slot runner in the NFL. No one can check this man, he is just explosive,” says Jeremy Castro.

“Taysom Hill. I just love him. He does everything. He is like an unbelievable player,” says a fan.

One fan says the key to winning is keeping every player healthy.

“Last year too many injuries on the offensive side. Hopefully, they maintain some type of health at the quarterback position. Also bringing in receivers like Malcolm Thomas coming back. Also, when Alvin Kamara is ready to come back,” says Richie Cruz.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts