NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints held its first practice of training camp in the Caesars Superdome Friday, Aug. 11, ahead of the preseason opener.

Head Coach Dennis Allen and Quarterback Derek Carr spoke about the opportunity to practice in the Superdome ahead of Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

The Saints are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories