NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the Saints coming off an 18-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 24, Coach Dennis Allen held a news conference to discuss it and what can be done differently.

The team has experienced only one loss so far in the regular season and two victories.

During Sunday’s game, Saints Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury which is believed to be an AC sprain and nothing too serious.

