NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A study done using 300,000 comments across social media sites, revealed the New Orleans Saints have the second least inspired fans in the NFL.

Research proves the black and gold fanbase is “8% less passionate than the NFL average”. Of all sports, the NFL is known to have the most dedicated fans with 17 million watching the games on television or other services.

Click here to read the full study.

“Betting.com have analyzed over 300,000 comments from fans under social media game day posts. These posts have been analyzed, using a sentiment analysis program, for their passion to show which fans are most passionate about their franchise,” according to the Betting.com study.

The 2009 Superbowl Champions averaged about -7.79 percent less than the NFL average. Just a year after changing coaching hands, the team is depending on new leader Dennis Allen to get the fans hyped up.

The highest-ranking team with the most passionate fans is the New England Patriots. The team with the overall least inspired fanbase is the Minnesota Vikings.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.