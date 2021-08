NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up ahead of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Mike Florio considers the relationship between Michael Thomas and the Saints “fractured” and questions what Thomas’ future in the NFL may look like if he gets traded.

–Video via NBC Sports–

Your browser does not support iframes.