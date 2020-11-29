LIVE BLOG: Saints battle Broncos at Mile High

Check back throughout the game for the latest updates between the New Orleans Saints vs Denver Broncos…
2nd Quarter:
Taysom Hill gets the Saints on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown rush around the right end. The Who Dat chewed up 8:01 on a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Saints lead 7-0
With 5:31 left in the first half, the Saints defense has held the Broncos to just one first down on 26 offensive snaps for Denver.
1st Quarter:
Both teams off to slow starts offensively, as the quarter ends with no score.
Pregame:
Teams announce the following lineup changes for the game..
INACTIVES
DENVER BRONCOS
#26 CB Kevin Toliver II
#36 S Trey Marshall\
#42 OLB Mark Barron
#52 G Netane Muti
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
#11 WR/RS Deonte Harris
#15 QB Trevor Siemian
#25 CB Ken Crawley
#45 TE Garrett Griffin
#75 G/T Andrus Peat
#88 RB Ty Montgomery
#97 DL Malcolm Roach