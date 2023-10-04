NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here’s the list submitted by the New Orleans Saints Wednesday. The Saints play the Patriots in Foxboro Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr was limited in practice. However, head coach Dennis Allen said Carr did more this Wednesday than last. Carr suffered a sprained A/C joint in his throwing shoulder in week 3 at Green Bay.

