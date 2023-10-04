NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here’s the list submitted by the New Orleans Saints Wednesday. The Saints play the Patriots in Foxboro Sunday.
Quarterback Derek Carr was limited in practice. However, head coach Dennis Allen said Carr did more this Wednesday than last. Carr suffered a sprained A/C joint in his throwing shoulder in week 3 at Green Bay.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Calf
|DNP
|S
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Foot
|DNP
|DT
|Bryan Bresee
|Illness
|DNP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|LP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|G
|Erik McCoy
|Knee
|LP
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|Ankle
|FP
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Finger
|FP
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Man accidentally shoots 12-year-old grandson while officiating wedding: police
- Laredo activists to hold neighborhood meeting on cancer-causing air pollution
- House GOP takes revenge on Democrats after McCarthy ousting
- Republicans call for making it harder to remove Speaker after McCarthy ouster
- Shutdown fears loom over Wall Street after McCarthy ouster