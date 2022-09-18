NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just two hours before kick-off the announcement came out that Saints running back, Alvin Kamara, was officially listed as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter originally tweeted Saturday night that Kamara was listed as questionable due to a rib injury and was not expected to play. Another tweet at 10:30 Sunday morning, confirmed it saying the team doesn’t think this will be “a multi-week injury.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston will also be on the home field defending the 39-21 recorded wins against the Buccaneers, despite a back injury.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Kamara’s fellow running back Mark Ingram’s playing fate was in the air due to an ankle injury but NFL reports that he is also expected to hit the field.