NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will remain in New Orleans, with a reported one-year deal worth $8 million. Winston will back up Derek Carr.

CBSSports.com was the first to report the news.

Winston started the first three games of 2022, before being sidelined by injury. When he was healthy enough to play, he didn’t.

Andy Dalton started the last 14 games for the Saints at quarterback.

Winston completed 63.5 percent of his passes. He threw 4 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions.

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.