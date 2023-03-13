METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finally found their quarterback as Derek Carr and his family were introduced at the Ochsner Performance Center.

Head coach Dennis Allen was the first to reach out and show Carr interest once it was time for the four-time pro bowler to part ways with the Oakland Raiders.

“He was our number one target in terms of what we wanted to do at the quarterback position. We wanted to be first out there and just make sure that he was the number one option,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“That’s exactly what he told me on the phone that meant something,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr. “That meant a lot to me. You’re showing me value without showing me value. You’re valuing me as a quarterback and you’re valuing me as a human. Without even having to say anything, and that meant a lot.”

Allen was Carr’s coach back in 2014 when Allen was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders. Aside from familiarity between Allen and Carr, it was their similar values that makes the perfect match.

“I’ll be honest with you. I really felt like when we had a chance to sit down with Derek and he told us what was really important to him and that was winning and winning a championship. I felt all along this was going to be the best fit,” said Allen.

“At the end of the day when I sat here, I wanted to be able to look my kids and wife in the eyes, I asked every question and made sure I made the best decision for my family,” said Carr.

One person Carr contacted for advice during the process was Drew Brees. He wanted to keep that conversation private, but he said a lot of what Brees told him is why Derek Carr is a New Orleans Saint.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories