LA CROSSE, Wis. (WGNO)— The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Friday’s preseason matchup between the teams, and of course, Who Dat Nation was there to represent.

New Orleans native Kenny Harvey has been a Saints fan his entire life, and although he now calls Wisconsin home, he says he will never be a Cheesehead.

“I’m in Green Bay but I’m going to keep it real — I’m looking forward to seeing the Saints put one on the Packers, man!” Harvey told WGNO’s sister station, Local Five in Green Bay.

Harvey says the rivalry is all in good fun though as he has enjoyed food, drinks, and laughs with Packers fans during tailgates.

Traveling from one end of the Mississippi River to the other, the Saints will go head-to-head at Lambeau Field for what will be New Orleans’ second preseason game of the year after a loss to Houston over the weekend.

