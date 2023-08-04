NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints have announced a contract extension for defensive end Cam Jordan, virtually assuring the Saints’ all-time quarterback sack leader will start and finish his career as a Saint.

Jordan gets a two-year contract extension. He’s under contract through the 2025 season.

Jordan has 115.5 sacks. Last season he passed Rickey Jackson to sit atop the list.

Jordan, a 1st round pick in 2011, has missed only one game in his career due to injury.

