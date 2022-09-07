Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury hopes to play Sunday as the Saints open the 2022 season at Atlanta.

Thomas was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Here’s his full interview after practice on Wednesday.

The Saints are five and a half point favorites over Atlanta for Sunday’s Noon CDT kickoff.

Five players did not practice Wednesday. They are WR Tre’Quan Smith, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Paulsen Adebo, and offensive tackles Landon Young, and Tanner Owen.

