NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — After a two year hiatus Gleason Gras is reviving their annual ASL benefit to celebrate 10 years.

The Team Gleason foundation announced today (Nov. 9) at Dave and Buster’s that they will be hosting their annual ASL benefit after a two year break.

Over the past dedcade The Gelason Foundation has adovcated and raised awarenes for those who suffer from ALS by delivering innovative technology, equipment to improve their life experience.

The event will be taking place at the end of the month on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Port Orleans Brewing Co featuring live music, a live silent auction of over 80 pieces.

