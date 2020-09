NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) - Wednesday afternoon a number of Saints players returned to practice, but most notably being Saints owner Gayle Benson who has been recovering recently after testing positive for coronavirus.

Running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice after being absent for several days. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed that they are actively in contract negotiations with Kamara and would not disclose if Kamara would be fined for missing training camp practices.