NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It would be just simple to say that if the Saints had Derek Carr healthy for four quarters, they beat the Packers.

But, the Saints had several issues in the final quarter that contributed to their 18-17 loss to Green Bay.

One was lack of pass rush on Packers quarterback Jordan Love. On several plays, the Saints rushed three and didn’t get close to Love, giving him extra time to pick thru the Saints secondary. On Monday head coach Dennis Allen said there was some things he would have liked to do differently on defense.

“I probably wished we hadn’t done it (three man rush) as much,” said Allen at Monday’s new conference.

The Packers were already missing two starters on their offensive line, and got another hurt during the game. But, they were able to keep Love relatively clean. The Saints had only sack and three quarterback hurries in the game.

The offensive line was porous throughout the game. Three of the four sacks allowed were just plain one one on matchups that the Saints lost. However, on the play that quarterback Derek Carr was injured, Allen said Monday that Carr held the ball too long.

Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor is going to make a lot of money in the NFL. In Sunday’s game he posted 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, and 5 passes defensed.

He was the Saints best player on the field.

And, that is saying something. Because wide receiver Chris Olave was outstanding. Olave had 8 receptions for 104 yards, including a one handed grab. On a short throw underneath, Olave made two defenders miss and turned it into a big gain.

Olave can be a star in the NFL, if Saints quarterbacks can get him the ball.

Of course, Sunday was the first big pressure kick for rookie Blake Grupe, and he missed wide right from 46 yards, late, on a kick that would have potentially won the game.

Grupe will get more chances.

Jog back to 1991. Rookie John Kasay missed a big kick against the Saints in the Superdome, when he kicked for Seattle. Kasay rebounded and kicked in the NFL for 21 years.

Let’s hope Grupe gets another chance soon, and nails it.

The Saints are still 2-1, but as painful losses go, Sunday’s at Green Bay was a 10 on the richter scale.

