NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was like the old days, sort of.

Drew Brees was in the building, albeit the broadcast booth, and the Saints went right down the field and scored on their first possession. Derek Carr took the Saints 80 yards, the Superdome was rocking, and the opposition was on its heels.

Remember those days? Here’s some more thoughts in Monday’s Editorial from WGNO news at 6.

Some other thoughts about Chiefs vs Saints.

Each day, everyone writes about practice. I understand. That’s the job. But rookie wide receiver AT Perry, who had a pretty average summer this far, looked quite different in the opener. If he can separate from defenders, Perry has a chance to get on the field and contribute quickly.

Running Ellie Merriweather, rookie from U Mass, showed some nifty feet on a couple of plays. Mayweather is an interesting find by the Saints. Last season, he averaged 3.8 yards per carry and rushed for 575 yards on a 1 win, 11 loss football team. UMass’ only win last season was against Stony Brook.

The Saints got some good news on the knee injury of 3rd round pick Kendre Miller of TCU. It is a sprain only. But, you wonder if he is going to be back for the start of the regular season. Monday night, the Saints were trying to finish off a contact with free agent Darrel Williams, ex of the Chiefs, LSU, and John Ehret high school.

Juwan Johnson should be on your fantasy team. He can separate from safeties, and is a true matchup issue for every defense. Chiefs safety Justin Reid had a tough time on the cover of Johnson on the first series. Last season, Johnson caught 7 TD passes. Don’t be surprised if he goes over, this season.

Rookie guard Nick Saldiveri needs to play, a lot, in the preseason. In his NFL debut, Saldiveri picked a holding penalty on a running play, and gave up a sack. The big fella is making quite a transition, from FCS football at Old Dominion to the National Football League. It will take time, something the Saints knew when he was drafted.

One more note on Derek Carr. The Saints were snapping the ball with 12, then 10 seconds on the play clock. There wasn’t a delay of game penalty in sight. Let’s hope that rolls over into the regular season.

On to the Chargers Sunday! Only two fake games left to go.

