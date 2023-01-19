NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It appears that Pete Carmichael is staying on as the Saints’ offensive coordinator.

That news was first reported by neworleans.football. Surprised? Nope.

For those, and there are many, who wanted a change — I would ask, how good did you expect the Saints to be offensively?

Dennis Allen had to choose between two back up quarterbacks — Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton.

If you don’t believe that — let’s see how many *starting* offers Winston or Dalton, for that matter, gets this offseason.

The offensive line under-performed – and two of the club’s three best receivers, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry played a total of 12 games.

If you thought the Saints were going to be explosive, you were dreaming.

