NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Heading into week four, the Saints defense is currently ranked second to last when defending in the redzone and 27th out of 32 teams in third down percentage.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins recognized that there are still things the secondary has to correct before facing the Detroit Lions on the road, but said this week that he was encouraged with the change in pace and energy from game two to game three.

