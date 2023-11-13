METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with media on Monday, Nov. 13, and provided updates on three key injuries from the week 10 loss at the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen said quarterback Derek Carr’s shoulder was fine, but the first-year Saints QB was placed into concussion protocol. While the starting signal caller has time to recover during the bye week, wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and cornerback Marson Lattimore (ankle) were in worse positions.

Coach Allen declined to fully comment on either’s injuries, but he stated both players had “fairly significant” situations and the team will be seeking second opinions on both players, before DA gives a more detailed update. Thomas remained on the sideline during the second half of Sunday’s loss, but Lattimore was carted off the field, alongside Carr, who was carted into the locker room from the sideline.

Allen also wanted the team to take a breath and get away shortly during the bye week, and the Saints head coach continued to point to coaching as the reason his team continues its slow starts and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.

Click the video for Allen's full press conference.

