Chargers-Saints a sentimental showdown for QB Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees is about to look across the line of scrimmage at uniforms emblazoned with the lightning bolt logo of the team that drafted him.

It could be the final time the 41-year-old Brees plays against the Chargers.

Brees has won all three previous meetings with the club that cut him loose after the 2005 season. Brees has since won a Super Bowl and broken career NFL records for completions, yards passing and touchdowns passing.

Brees says he believes he was meant to play in New Orleans but still gets a little sentimental playing the Chargers.