Carolina Panthers close facility for 2 days after ‘unconfirmed’ COVID-19 case

The Carolina Panthers have closed their facility for the next two days after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus test Monday.

The team said in a statement that “out of abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a video conference call Monday that he received a phone call at 4:48 a.m. about the unconfirmed test, but wouldn’t say if it involved a player, coach or staff member.

Players normally have meetings on Mondays and are off Tuesday. Their first day of practice for the week begins on Wednesday, so the team shouldn’t miss any practice time.

Rhule says his staff will work from home the next two days in preparation for Sunday’s game at New Orleans.