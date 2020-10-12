AP source: Saints’ Thomas suspended for punching teammate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after punching a teammate during practice.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the altercation have not been released.

The person says Thomas was on schedule to return from a Week 1 ankle sprain on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers until he punched defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Thomas was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL single-season record with 149 catches.