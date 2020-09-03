Alvin Kamara, owner Gayle Benson among those back at Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Wednesday afternoon a number of Saints players returned to practice, but most notably being Saints owner Gayle Benson who has been recovering recently after testing positive for coronavirus.

Running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice after being absent for several days. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed that they are actively in contract negotiations with Kamara and would not disclose if Kamara would be fined for missing training camp practices.

Sean Payton on Alvin Kamara: pic.twitter.com/ILvTt9pkF1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2020

Running back Latavius Murray was in a non-contact jersey. Marcus Davenport, Chase Hansen, and Malcolm Jenkins also returned to practice. Jenkins and Davenport did not participate in team drills.

Saquan Hampton, Garrett Griffin, Cesar Ruiz, and Terron Armstead were absent.

Quarterback Drew Brees was at practice, but did not participate.

For more on Wednesday’s practice, click the video provided.