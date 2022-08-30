NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Supporters of the New Orleans Quarterback Club met for the first time this year as football season heats up.

On Tuesday, a meeting at The Cannery in Mid-City featured an array of speakers, including Saints owner Gayle Benson.

“Every time we play them, it does not matter your political views, your religious views, are whether you are a Tulane fan or LSU fan. When we get on the field, all we care about is beating the you-know-who out of the Falcons every time we play .. them,” Benson told visitors at the luncheon.

The Quarterback Club will meet once a month through December 13 when annual awards are presented. To learn more or get involved, click here.

