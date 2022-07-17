GONZALES, La. — Gauthier Amedee defeated the Gibbs Construction Cardinals, 3-1 Sunday in the American Legion State Baseball Tournament winner’s bracket game at East Ascension.

RBI’s in the first inning from Cole Poirrier and Caleb Ickes helped the Sharks jump out to a 2-0 lead.

From there, Dutchtown product Nick Gisclair would piece together a stellar pitching performance with just one earned run and seven strikeouts in six innings of work.

The lone Gibbs Construction run came in the top of the sixth inning from a Logan O’Neill sacrifice fly.

Gauthier Amedee remains unbeaten in tournament play and will play again Monday at 4 p.m.

Gibbs Construction now awaits the winner of today’s game between Jesuit-based Retif Oil and the Crowley Millers.

They will meet at 5 o’clock tonight in an elimination game.